HCMC cancels fireworks display on April 30

The decision was made by Mr. Nguyen Thanh Phong, Chairman of the municipal People's Committee, at the meeting of the Steering Committee for the Prevention and Control of Covid-19 on the afternoon of April 26, in the context that the pandemic develops complicatedly in neighboring countries, such as Cambodia, Laos, and Thailand.

The Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee also requested that from April 27, authorities must strictly punish people who do not wear masks in public places, entertainment venues, and public transportation means.

People with symptoms of respiratory diseases must not go to public places at all.

By staff writers - Translated by Thuy Doan