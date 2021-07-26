HCMC fines non-essential deliveries from July 26

On Phan Dang Luu Str., Binh Thanh District, HCMC near Tan Binh and Phu Nhuan districts, local traffic police, military command and self-defense forces set up barriers to inspect passing vehicles.

They gave a warning to various people traveling without a proper reason and asked them to turn back. In certain cases, people were fined anywhere from US$43 to $130 on the spot.

At a checkpoint in District 3, traffic police were quite rigid with the travel ban. “Travel passes” that refer to a wrong address or not meant for an essential service are not approved. Delivery people who have no parcels bound for within the district were also prohibited entry.

At the checkpoint on Nguyen Van Troi Street, Phu Nhuan District, around 20 people received a fine within the morning, most of whom were delivery folks carrying non-essential packages only.

Many stated they were not responsible for what the customers had purchased, but were met with obstinate explanations from the police.

By Van Minh - Translated by Tan Nghia