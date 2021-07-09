HCMC gets 4,000 tons of veggie each day from Lam Dong

The Department of Trade Management in Lam Dong Province said about 4,000 tons of vegetables are being delivered from Lam Dong to HCMC on a daily basis.

On August 07, growers could be seen preparing the veggie for transporters to bring to HCMC.

Due to the temporary closure of wholesale farmers’ markets in HCMC, growers have now switched to selling vegetables online. Shipments are finalized at the end of each day for delivery.

At a packaging under Anh Dao General Agricultural Cooperative in Da Lat City, even office workers have to step in to help sort and package veggies due to a sharp increase in demand in the past 3 days.

According to a factory employee at Anh Dao Cooperative, the facility used to deal with 10-15 tons of veggies per day, but the number is now 40-50 tons. Most of the products are transported directly to supermarkets in HCMC while the rest are delivered to central provinces as supplies for local markets.

The Department of Industry and Trade of Lam Dong Province recently requested local authorities to give clear instructions to the people about ceasing person-to-person business activities at wholesale markets and switching to online delivery.

By Doan Kien - Translated by Thao Nhien