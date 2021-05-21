HCMC leaders visit Covid-19 control stations

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong visits the Covid-19 control station in Vinh Binh Bridge on National Highway 13 in Hiep Binh Phuoc Ward, Thu Duc City. (Photo: SGGP)

Visiting the stations in Vinh Binh Bridge on National Highway 13 in Hiep Binh Phuoc Ward, Song Than Overpass on National Highway 1A in Binh Chieu Ward, and in National Highway 1K in Linh Xuan Ward, the city’s leader praised the pandemic frontline forces’ efforts in the fight against coronavirus.



The establishment of Covid-19 control stations throughout the city is one of the important tasks to strictly control all people entering and leaving the city amid Covid-19 fears.

According to Chairman Phong, the Covid-19 epidemic remains complicated while the number of community infection cases has increased.

The municipal Government decided to re-establish 69 Covid-19 monitoring and control stations throughout the city, including 12 city-level stations and 57 district-level checkpoints to cope with epidemic outbreak in the city.

He highlighted the outstanding contribution of active duty soldiers in preventing the spread of disease.

On this occasion, the chairman offered presents and gifts of cash worth VND50 million (US$2,166) of each to every Covid-19 control stations across the city.



On the same day, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc visited and offered gifts to the station at Bach Dang pier in District 1.

By Thanh An – Translated by Kim Khanh