HCMC limits gatherings to 10 people

Mass gatherings in tourist attractions, historical sites, museums, libraries, night markets, walking streets, parks, outdoor sports facilities of more than 10 people are also banned.



On the same day, HCMC Center for Disease Control (HCDC) reported that HCMC recorded ten more suspected cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection. Of these, eight are linked to a religious mission in Go Vap District.



The city’s authorities have been tracing suspected cases to find and terminate sources and chains of infections.



All citizens should keep calm, work with the city’s authorities and health sector to implement pandemic prevention measures, follow pandemic information from the city’s heath sector and avoid sharing information of unclear origin which might confuse the public.



