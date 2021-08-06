HCMC man sets up “oxygen ATM” program

The program aims to provide oxygen tanks along with required equipment to support hospitals and medical facilities treating Covid-19 patients.



According to the founder of the program Hoang Tuan Anh, an oxygen tank is not something easily borrowed from a neighbor but had become a necessity during these times. He set up the program partly to support overcrowded medical facilities and F0 patients in quarantine at home.

"People can reach an operator through our hotline and the supplies will be delivered from our nearest station," he added.

The operation is active from 6am to 5pm every day. They first started with 90 8-liter tanks, distributed across stations in districts 7, 8, 10, Tan Phu, Binh Tan and Binh Chanh. The program is planned to be expanded across all districts and aims to procure as many as 900 oxygen tanks in the near future.

Volunteers of the program need to follow social distancing and Covid safety regulations. The tanks are placed in front of people's doors or delivered with the help of local forces.

Citizens were reduced to tears when they received the support, as buying and refilling oxygen tanks is problematic but highly urgent for struggling Covid patients.

Individuals and organizations in need of oxygen tank supplies can dial (+84) 796.555.564 for door-to-door deliveries. People who cannot afford the service can borrow the tanks for free.

By staff writers - Translated by Thao Nhien