HCMC: Nearly 100 journalists vaccinated against Covid-19

These are the journalists who have closely followed the Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control activities of the city since the outbreak of the pandemic.

They operate in areas with a high risk of coronavirus infection, including concentrated isolation areas and field hospitals, contributing to the overall outcome of the fight against the pandemic in HCMC.

With more than 56,000 doses of vaccine allocated by the Ministry of Health in this round, HCMC will continue to vaccinate the frontline workers in the Covid-19 fight, such as medical workers, airport personnel, armed forces, and journalists.

According to the HCMC Center for Disease Control, by May 3, the city had injected the Covid-19 vaccine on 45,102 people.

Cases with post-injection reactions have been closely monitored, and all of them are now stable.

By staff writers - Translated by Thuy Doan