HCMC Party Chief visits police officer infected with Covid-19





Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen comes to Cho Ray Hospital to visit a Lieutenant colonel of Phu Trung Ward’s Police in Tan Phu District who is the 8944th Covid-19 patient. (Photo: SGGP)

The patient with a severely injured lung receives ECMO support. He was transferred to Cho Ray Hospital for further treatment from HCMC Hospital for Tropical Diseases.



Secretary of the municipal Party’s Committee Nguyen Van Nen praised the health sector’s close cooperation in providing timely medical treatment for the police officer.



He noted the City’s Police Department to take care of the police officer and encourage his family during the treatment process.



The pandemic still sees complicated developments. The City Party Chief delegated the medical sector to promptly study new variants of Covid-19 to seek effective prevention measures, and strengthen isolation and treatment management to avoid cross-transmission.



He reminded the city’s big challenge in seeking Covid-19 trusted sources of vaccine to buy more vaccines to inoculate the city’s entire population at soonest. During this time, citizens need to limit contacts and comply with the health ministry’s 5K message – facemask, disinfection, social distancing, no gathering, and health declaration.



He stressed that HCMC will win the fight against the coronavirus, stabilize the situation, see production recovery and socio-economic development by the citywide solidarity.



The 8944th patient was previously on duty at a Covid-19 checkpoint in Tan Phu District’s Hospital from May 28-31, and at another station at 128b Tan Hoa canal from June 1-4.



He tested positive for Covid-19 on June 6. His wife was then taken sample for testing and received a positive result.







Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (L) talks with healthcare workers of Cho Ray Hospital. The City Party Chief (L) highlights the efforts of frontline healthcare workers.

By Manh Hoa, Dung Phuong – Translated by Kim Khanh