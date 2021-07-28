HCMC Party officials visit District 6’s quarantine, locked down areas

Mr. Le Thanh Liem said the premise was visited for the purpose of checking the social distancing measures under directives 16 and 12, the classification, monitor, support, transfer and treatment of Covid-19 patients, as well as reviewing the forms of support given to people affected by the epidemic, and vaccination against Covid-19.



At the locked down alley at 63 Ly Chieu Hoang, Ward 10, District 6, Mr. Huynh Van Thay from Soc Trang Province said he was renting a living space here with his wife and children.

His family previously contracted Covid-19 and were taken away for treatment. They returned home for self-quarantine yesterday.

During quarantine, his family regularly received essential goods from the authorities.

Nearby lives Mr. Lam Van Phung and his wife who have to spend around US$57 per month on rent and utility bills.

The married couple was rendered jobless when the pandemic hit and became anxious when the virus came to their neighborhood. They hope the pandemic is curbed soon so they can go back to work and make ends meet.

Mr. Le Thanh Liem listened to the people’s grievances and told them to continue implementing social distancing, and that there would be food support by the local government.

He also asked local authorities to set up more hotlines to receive people’s complaints, especially for supporting people in need. At the same time, he reiterated that the city wants to prioritize vaccination for people with underlying diseases and people over 65 years old. Therefore, the locality must carefully review their vaccination list so that no one is left out.

Party Committee Secretary of District 6, Le Thi Ho Rin said there are 1,961 cases of F0 in the district, 42 of which have recovered. The number of F1 cases is 2,431.

As for giving support to the people under Resolution 9, Chairwoman of District 6 People’s Committee Ms. Le Thi Thanh Thao said the district so far has spent over US$522,000 to give financial aid to 7,851 eligible citizens.

Regarding vaccination across the district, the leader of District 6 Hospital said nearly 6,000 people over 65 years old or having underlying diseases have been given shots. The district has been working urgently to vaccinate people in this category.