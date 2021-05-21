HCMC pinpoints lockdown locations due to Covid-19 risks

Specifically, entrance to the alleyway at 200 Xom Chieu, Ward 14, District 4 is still restricted as of May 21 by the police, health workers, and local law enforcers. Residents at the site are having their samples taken.

A house on Vu Huy Tan Street, Ward 3, Binh Thanh District has also been sealed off since May 20.

The HCMC Center for Disease Control recorded three people from the same family that tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on May 20. Relevant units have promptly carried out necessary prevention methods.

By Minh Kiet, Chi Thach - Translated by Thao Nhien