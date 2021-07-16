HCMC sets up food transshipment location

It is expected to transit a daily 1,500-2,000 tons of agricultural products bound for supermarkets, traditional markets, and retail outlets in HCMC.

The parking ground covers about 10,000 square meters with 18 separate lots for goods transshipment.

Following Covid-19 restrictions, only registered cargo trucks are allowed to enter and exit, while tricycle or motorbike transport is prohibited. Upon arrival, the goods are loaded onto small trucks to be transported immediately. The drivers and unloaders must test negative for Covid-19 within 72 hours of working.

The transshipment point is open from 5pm to 4am the next day. It has received 4,500 - 5,000 tons of agricultural products and food bound for HCMC each day. This is a temporary solution to ensure the city’s food supply during the lockdown.

