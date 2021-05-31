HCMC specifies bus schedule, restricted routes during lockdown

Exceptions include authorized vehicles and those operating in essential services such as food delivery, those transporting factory workers and equipment, or emergency ambulances.

Other types of vehicles are allowed to pass through unrestricted roads in Go Vap District and Thanh Loc Ward, District 12 without stopping, dropping off or picking up passengers.

Cross-region passenger buses with fixed routes and tour buses must not carry over 10 people or 50 percent of their capacity at any one time, not including the driver and attendant.

Passengers must remain a safe distance, wear a mask and carry out health declaration when boarding the bus.