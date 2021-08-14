HCMC strives to control Covid-19 by mid-September

The head of Phu Nhuan District reported 1,587 cases of F0 in the district, 939 of whom were being treated, and 628 have finished treatment.



Speaking at the meeting, Chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong told the district to determine the appropriate scope of lockdowns and ensure entry and exit to the quarantine areas are carefully monitored.

In managing F0 cases, Mr. Phong reminded the local authority to pay special attention to cases with severe symptoms and underlying diseases for timely intervention.

He suggested that they should manage cases in quarantine at home, give them active support and have a quick response team to closely follow the cases.

Chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong also required Phu Nhuan district to take care of all residents living in the area, regardless of their original hometown.

He stressed that HCMC on August 15 would end the lockdown restrictions and move on to detailed plans on the prevention of Covid-19 in the near future, striving to have it curbed by September 15.

On the same day, Chairman Phong visited households at 694 Nguyen Kiem, a virus-free alleyway in Ward 4, Phu Nhuan District.

He also visited the field hospital for Covid-19 treatment No. 1 located at Phu Nhuan High School, Hoang Minh Giam Str., Ward 9, Phu Nhuan District.

To show appreciation for the efforts of medical staff, HCMC has issued a support package for medical teams and frontline workers alike.

By Manh Hoa – Translated by Tan Nghia