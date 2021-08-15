HCMC to continue fining violations to travel restrictions

According to Cpt. Le Tuong Lan, Head of Vo Thi Sau - Hai Ba Trung checkpoint in District 3, the regulations clearly state that the only people allowed to go out with appropriate documents are public officials, office workers, people going grocery shopping with an official shopping ticket, people getting vaccinated under an appropriate notice, epidemic prevention teams, and essential food suppliers. Those who are not on the list allowed to go out will face administration fines if they break the regulations.



It is proposed that law enforcers should continue to propagate and send forces to strictly implement social distancing measures and handle violations.



The establishment of Covid-19 checkpoints and patrolling can only work when there is not much traffic. At the same time, it is impossible to set up blockades on every street. Therefore, it is important for each and everyone to follow the rules.

However, there have been more and more people on the streets in recent days. Covid-19 checkpoints are the busiest in the early morning and evening, and people are let through to make it less crowded. The police and local forces still check people’s documents thoroughly during other hours.As observed on August 12, at Hoang Van Thu park, Ward 2, Tan Binh District, people were being let through since there was no time to examine everyone. The checkpoint comes across about 10 cases of people going out for unnecessary reasons every day.The Vo Thi Sau - Hai Ba Trung junction in District 3 sees a high volume of traffic daily, and traffic police from another ward have to assist with inspections.Checkpoints have been set up to enforce the epidemic prevention and control regulations. People need to present a travel pass or grocery shopping ticket to pass the checkpoints.

By Quang Khoa - Translated by Thao Nhien