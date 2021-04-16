HCMC trees uprooted, branches broken in torrential rain

At around 5am, Mr. Ng.V.M, 60, from District 12 was hit by a falling tree branch when he was stepping out in front of his house. He suffered multiple injuries to the head and legs. He was taken to the hospital by fellow local residents. The fallen tree branch was observed to be 5m-long and 20cm-wide.

At the Nguyen Van Qua – Truong Chinh intersection, a big tree about 1.5m-wide got uprooted and fell onto the street, blocking traffic. Local authorities were present to clear the site not long afterwards.

Previously on April 12, on Tran Van Tra Street, District 7, HCMC, a tree was knocked down by strong winds and crash landed onto a nearby car. Luckily, the driver suffered no major trauma when he was pulled out.

Around the same time, an uprooted tree fell onto two people on a motorbike on Nguyen Cong Tru Street, District 1, causing both to be rushed to the hospital in critical conditions.

By Chi Thach - Translated by Thao Nhien