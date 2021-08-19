HCMC’s education sector proposes to cancel back-to-school celebration



According to its reports, there are 249 schools in HCMC used as quarantine zones and 453 used as vaccination and sample-taking sites. A total of 1,960 teachers and 5,898 students are F0 and F1 cases



The Preparations for the new school year has been facing difficulties due to the pandemic.The HCMC Department of Education and Training therefore proposed to skip the back-to-school ceremony and start online classes at appropriate times.

Secondary schools and high schools will instruct students on using online tools and review previous lessons from September 01 to 05, and start the curriculum from September 09.

At the same time, elementary schools are scheduled for the same activities from September 08 to 19, and from September 20 onwards respectively.

Meanwhile, preschools are scheduled to open when the pandemic has been controlled.

In addition, the Department proposed 3 options for organizing lessons based on the epidemic situation for each period. Schools can teach online for 4-6 or 6-10 weeks, or the whole first semester.

By staff writers - Translated by Tan Nghia