Accordingly, Nguyen Thanh Ha, Director of Huu Nghi Hospital admitted that there is such a case.



He further explained that the mentioned girl is a journalist, meaning she belongs to one of the priority groups for vaccination as regulated by the Health Ministry.

Since her father is a lecturer in Vietnam Military Medical University, he has a student working in Huu Nghi Hospital, and thus asking to register her for the Covid-19 vaccine.

As to why the girl was vaccinated with Pfizer, Director Ha stated that at that time, there were two doses of Pfizer left in the hospital after the priority group of that day has finished vaccination, so one was used on the girl.

By Minh Khang – Translated by Vien Hong