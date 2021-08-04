In-house vaccination started in Thu Duc City, HCMC

Each team of 5 people are equipped with oxygen tanks and medicine for emergencies. Prioritized vaccination subjects are people over 65 years old, frontline workers, and people underlying illnesses. If someone in the area is not allowed to leave their house, a team will be sent there to make sure everyone gets a shot.



According to Dr. Tran Van Khanh, Director of Le Van Thinh Hospital, they were first deploying 2 mobile teams, each with 1 bus driver, 2 doctors and 3 nurses. The doctors are there to exam the people and see who cannot be given the shots, and the nurses will measure blood pressure and deploy the shots.

Each team can go through about 100 to 200 citizens a day, or about 150 to 200 frontline workers at quarantine areas, he said.

He also added that local authorities will reassess this model after a while, and if it meets all requirements for safety and good services, it might be organized on a larger scale.

Linh Trung and Phuoc Binh wards are the first to deploy shots in high-risk areas during this vaccination phase. Among the 9 quarantine areas in Binh Phuoc, 2 has seen 400 of its residents vaccinated, and the rest expected to receive shots next week.

As observed by reporters, the people were thrilled when vaccination teams were sent to their door, so they followed instructions closely.

There are also vaccination teams traveling on motorbikes to give shots to residents and frontline workers in quarantine areas, as well as for the elderly, sick or poor people, and those who cannot leave the house.

By staff writers - Translated by Thao Nhien