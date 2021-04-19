Man prosecuted for organizing illegal stay for Chinese people

Accordingly, from mid-November last year, La Van Hoa was asked by a Chinese subject to find a discreet place for some other Chinese people to live and promised to pay him for that.



La Van Hoa accepted the offer and asked his fellow townsfolk Toan Van Tuan, 34, to accommodate those Chinese people.

From December 4 to 11 last year, Hoa contacted his Chinese contact to guide, rent vehicles, and prepare living conditions for the Chinese group in Tuan's house.

When the police checked the house, they found that three Chinese people were illegally residing here, without entry papers into Vietnam.

These subjects were then quarantined and handled following the law.

By staff writers – Translated by Thuy Doan