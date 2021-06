This includes 12 areas in Go Vap namely Quang Trung Str., Pham Ngu Lao Str., Nguyen Thai Son Str., Nguyen Kiem Str., Quang Trung Software City and the entire Ward 15.



The main focus was the alley on Nguyen Van Cong Street, Ward 3 where the Revival Ekklesia Mission operates.

Seven in locations Thanh Loc Ward, District 12 have also been listed for wide-scale disinfection, namely the National Route 1, Ha Huy Giap Str., 3 infected zones and the central area.

By Van Minh - Translated by Thao Nhien