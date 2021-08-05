Ministry proposes to PM solutions to ease cargo congestion at Cat Lai Port





Accordingly, the leader of the Ministry suggested that the Prime Minister should assign the Ministry of Transport to lead and work with Cat Lai Port in particular and other major seaports across the country in general to improve the capacity to release goods from the port; review and work with each cargo owner whose goods are jammed at the port to come up with a plan to resolve problems to receive goods quickly.At the same time, ports should proactively adjust the arrangement of containers in each area to increase the capacity to receive imported goods and adjust the time to receive export containers suitably.The Ministry of Industry and Trade proposed to regulate the volume of goods imported to Cat Lai Port, temporarily stop transferring imported goods from Cai Mep and Hiep Phuoc ports to Cat Lai. Instead, cargo owners need to receive their cargoes directly at Cai Mep or Hiep Phuoc port or ports in the Mekong Delta that is near their factories or enterprises.

By staff writers - Translated by Gia Bao