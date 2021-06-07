Mobile Covid testing booths in Bac Giang proven safe, convenient

For that reason, a group of Hanoian inventors have come together to install safety booths for taking Covid-19 test samples in Bac Giang to combat the heat and minimize risks of cross infection.

The booths are equipped with air conditioners, filters, germicidal lamps and other tools to help medical workers minimize contact with surfaces.

This also created a more pleasant environment for medical workers to hasten the sample taking process.

The first facility to receive these booths was Tan Yen District’s Clinic (Bac Giang Province).

By staff writers - Translated by Thao Nhien