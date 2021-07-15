Mobile rapid response disinfectant team dispatched in HCMC

This was part of the charity program by the Center for Young Science and Technology Development. They have prepared 130 pickup trucks for disinfectant spraying.



Each vehicle is equipped with sanitizer spray machines, protective gears, and Anolyte disinfectant solution tested for safety.

About 15 pickup trucks and 100 volunteers are dispatched each day at Covid hot spots to disinfect small streets and alleyways which military-grade vehicles cannot access. They are always on duty at #5 Dinh Tien Hoang.

Another 50 trucks are assigned to the East side of the city in Go Vap, Binh Thanh, Hoc Mon districts, Thu Duc City, and the remaining 75 are scattered across other parts of HCMC.

According to the HCMC Youth Union, there have already been over 1,000 volunteers taking part in disinfection teams at quarantine zones, lockdown areas, sample-taking grounds, and vaccine deploying locations, having used more than 30,000 liters of Anolyte which can kill 99.9% of germs.

Director of the Center for Young Science and Technology Development said their teams will be on duty until Covid-19 is curbed.





By Kieu Phong, Van Minh – Translated by Thao Nhien