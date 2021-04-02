Nearly 50,000 people receive COVID-19 vaccine dose

All of them are officials and medical staff directly treating Covid-19 patients, medical staff performing tasks, such as taking samples, testing, and tracing, and members of the Covid-19 community groups and the Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control.

The Ministry of Health has been working on plans, first of all, an isolation plan that is suitable for people who have been fully vaccinated as prescribed when entering the country. The ministry has also been preparing scenarios for the use of "vaccine passports" in the future.