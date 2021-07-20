Nha Trang leader apologizes to man stopped from getting banh mi

As reported by SGGP Newspaper, Mr. Tran Van Em on July 19 was riding his motorbike when he was stopped by patrolling police in Vinh Hoa Ward, Nha Trang City in the South Central province of Khanh Hoa.



When asked his reason for going outside during lockdown protocols, Em said he was going to get banh mi and presented a travel pass issued by his employer company.

Not finding the excuse valid, an officer at the scene, Mr. Tran Le Huu Tho, Vice Chairman of Vinh Hoa Ward People’s Committee, started to use inappropriate language against Em, stating that “banh mi is not an essential food” and confiscated his motorbike.

The whole incident was recorded and uploaded to various social media sites, causing uproar in the online community.

Immediately afterwards, Mr. Nguyen Sy Khanh, Chairman of Nha Trang City People's Committee, requested to have Tran Van Em’s motorbike returned to him, and officer Tho disciplined for his attitude.

The official letter of apology from Nha Trang City leader Mr. Khanh on the morning of July 20 also issued a letter of apology to Em on behalf of Nha Trang City, as well as warned local authorities against improper conduct when dealing with potential violations of Directive 16, which states citizens must not go outside for unnecessary reasons during the current Covid-19 outbreak.



By Van Ngoc - Translated by Tan Nghia