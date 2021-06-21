One million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to arrive in Vietnam every week

After the Government issued a Resolution on the purchase of a Covid-19 vaccine produced by AstraZeneca, Vietnam Vaccine Joint Stock Company (VNVC) has imported the vaccine according to the present bidding regulations.



By the end of May, another 288,000 doses continued to be shipped to Vietnam. All of these vaccines have been transferred to the Ministry of Health upon the not-for-profit format for the country’s battle against the coronavirus.



From the end of June to the beginning of July, Vietnam will receive about 1 million more doses of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine through COVAX international vaccine-sharing program. All of these vaccines will be administered on those in the priority groups under Resolution 21 and localities with industrial parks. From now until the end of the third quarter, Vietnam will also receive 2 million more doses of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine ordered by the Ministry of Health through VNVC.



According to statistics of the Ministry of Health, around 1.55 million people in the priority groups and workers have so far received the vaccine. Of 1.55 million people, 59,608 people have received two jabs of vaccines. Localities are still continuing administration of vaccine in June.



The vaccine doses is a part of the company's agreement to buy 30 million doses of vaccine since this vaccine was in the clinical trials’ second phase. VNVC is the first company to bring more than 176,000 doses of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to Vietnam since the end of February.

By staff writers - Translated by Dan Thuy