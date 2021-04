Hung previously jumped the border into Vietnam through an open path in Cao Bang Province.

At 1.pm April 25, Hung was captured by the local police and escorted to the Phu Tho General Hospital for quarantine. He escaped the facility around 8.pm that day.

The Steering Committee for Covid-19 prevention in Phu Tho requested local law enforcers to put the man on the urgent wanted list, and seek out subjects who have made direct contact with Hung and apply appropriate prevention measures.

