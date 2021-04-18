Police brings illegal street racing case to court

According to HCMC officers at the conference, this case where hundreds of delinquents blocked off traffic to conduct the street race was reported by a resident near the HCMC – Long Thanh – Dau Giay Expressway.

Investigations showed the gang had done this frequently across 300 to 500 meters of road each time. The HCMC Police Department of Road & Railway Traffic (PC08) accordingly have found evidence of illegal street racing.

On April 17 2021, the HCMC Police officially brought the case to court, and will conduct further investigations.

Representatives of PC08 said the department would maintain patrols of the area to prevent similar incidents.

By Chi Thach - Translated by Thao Nhien