Police overnight guide motorbikes from HCMC to travel through Hai Van Pass

Traffic police forces in Da Nang City and Lien Chieu District overnight gave traffic instructions to around 100 motorbikes carrying nearly 200 people to travel through Hai Van Mountain Pass. These people were on their way from HCMC to their hometowns in the North-Central region.
Accordingly, the road through Hai Van Pass is dark, zigzag so the police of Da Nang City promptly mobilized forces to direct way for the vehicles. 

Additionally, the police of Da Nang provided bottles of water and bread for the passers. 

By 5 a.m. on July 25, the functional forces escorted nearly 200 people to cross Hai Van Pass safely and then handled over all of them to Covid-19 prevention and control forces at the Covid-19 checking point in the Hai Van Pass. 

Almost all of the motorbikes had driving plates of Thua Thien-Hue, Quang Tri, Nghe An and Ha Tinh provinces.

Some photos and a video featuring traffic in the Hai Van Pass this early morning: 

By Xuan Quynh-Translated by Huyen Huong

