Police overnight guide motorbikes from HCMC to travel through Hai Van Pass





Accordingly, the road through Hai Van Pass is dark, zigzag so the police of Da Nang City promptly mobilized forces to direct way for the vehicles.Additionally, the police of Da Nang provided bottles of water and bread for the passers.By 5 a.m. on July 25, the functional forces escorted nearly 200 people to cross Hai Van Pass safely and then handled over all of them to Covid-19 prevention and control forces at the Covid-19 checking point in the Hai Van Pass.Almost all of the motorbikes had driving plates of Thua Thien-Hue, Quang Tri, Nghe An and Ha Tinh provinces.

By Xuan Quynh-Translated by Huyen Huong