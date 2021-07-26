Renowned saxophonist put on show for Covid-19 patients

The beautiful and nostalgic melodies brought great comfort to frontline workers as well as people in quarantine who all wish to triumph over the epidemic.



The artist performed a number of familiar compositions, most notably his famed work Que Huong, and was met with warm reception from patients, doctors, and health workers at the field hospitals.

The show was part of a volunteer campaign involving various artists, managed by the prominent news anchor Quynh Hoa.

The other artists had previously performed for Covid-19 patients at various hospitals in HCMC.

By staff writers - Translated by Thao Nhien