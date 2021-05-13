Road construction paused during 2021 legislative elections

Accordingly, road constructions across HCMC must stop temporarily during May 22 and 23, 2021.



The city’s Department of Transport has asked relevant contractors to speed up all road construction progress and rebuild the completed parts before May 22.



In addition, relevant units are to work with the people’s committees in Thu Duc City and districts to guide the traffic as well as maintain public and emergency lighting systems during the elections.

By staff writers - Translated by Thao Nhien