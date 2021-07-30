Self-sufficient model encouraged for communities in lockdown

Since entry to parts of the alley was restricted due to Covid-19, the residents have been sharing essential goods with each other in place of social services. They also set up online chat groups for anyone who needs help to post about it and deliver essential goods to their door. They also monitor one another to make sure their neighbors are complying with social distancing measures.



Seeing the people’s innovative minds, Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai suggested HCMC and Thu Duc City do the same in coming times.

At the same time, he emphasized that the people are the driving force behind curbing the pandemic, and encouraged everyone to strictly follow prevention and control measures.

In a run-down house at the end of the alley, Mr. Nguyen Quoc Hoa lives with his extended family of 7. They were mourning a sibling who just passed away due to Covid. Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai sent his condolences and encouraged the family to stay strong.

Mrs. Nguyen Thi Thuy, chairwoman of Ward 12 People's Committee, Binh Thanh District reported that the ward has recorded 179 cases of F0 so far, of which 159 are implementing self-quarantine.

Among the 14 restricted areas across the ward, this alley is home to 109 people. The ward has set up 10 security teams to manage the areas and work with Covid-19 prevention community groups to raise awareness in implementing social distancing.

Ward 12 has given out over 8,800 travel passes exclusive for grocery shopping that people can use up to twice a week.

By Van Minh - Translated by Tan Nghia