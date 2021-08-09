Seven rescued tiger cubs on the road to recovery in Central Vietnam

Upon receiving custody of the cubs, staff members of the park quickly carried out all emergency procedures.



Some of the tiger cubs were suffering from digestive bacteria when first rescued. Antibiotics and digestive enzymes were deployed, and the cubs were fed with milk 5-6 times a day.

After being properly cared for, the tigers are gradually adapting to the environment, getting healthier and starting to play around.

Tigers in Vietnam are at risk of extinction, and other subspecies are also rarely seen in forests all over the world. The successfully rescued tiger cubs are expected to contribute to the restoration of wild tiger populations in Vietnam.

By staff writers - Translated by Thao Nhien