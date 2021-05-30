Social distancing directive takes effect in HCMC from May 31

#1: The "15+" Directive requires citizens not to gather in groups of over 5 people besides attending school, work or hospital visits, and maintain a distance of 2-meters when speaking directly. Citizens, especially those over 60, must refrain from leaving the house and refrain from entering medical facilities unless there is an emergency.



#2: Citizens in Go Vap District and Thanh Loc Ward, District 12 must comply with lockdown guidelines that limit entry and exit within each household, each residential area, and each ward from May 31.

#3: Companies and manufacturers in essential sectors can maintain business while complying with pandemic prevention and social distancing guidelines.

#4: The 2021 high school entrance exam is cancelled till further notice.

#5: Relevant units shall take test samples from suspected carriers on a wide scale, the first area being the residence of members from the Revival Ekklesia Mission, and factory workers. The goal is to take 50,000 samples per day.