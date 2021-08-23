Tens of thousands of soldiers, police officers join Covid-19 fight in HCMC

Speaking at the departure ceremony in Thu Duc City, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Thu Duc City Hoang Tung suggested the Party Committee, Police Command and Military Command of the district to coordinate with the military forces, the Party Committees and People’s Committees of wards to effectively carry out patrols on streets and inspection of Covid-19 control stations.
He also asked assigned units to ensure the supply of materials and medical devices to soldiers and arrange rest areas for the armed force.
On this occasion, Thu Duc City received 932 military officers and soldiers of the Military Medical Academy under the Ministry of Defense, regiments 4 and 5 of the Infantry Division 5, the Gia Dinh Regiment, the Division of the Military Control 31 and the Mobile Police Command under the Ministry of Public Security.
After the departure ceremony, soldiers joined hands with the local functional units to guarantee the public security, provide social distancing guidance and ensure supply of food for locals amid the implementation of more stringent social distancing measures.
Streets in Thu Duc City and 21 districts throughout the city were deserted at midnight on August 22. Thu Duc City recognized that no one went out at that time.
The functional units have been always present at the checkpoints to control vehicles.
The HCMC High Command held a ceremony marking the departure of the military forces for duty to help the city fight against Covid-19 at the head office of the People’s Committee of the Ward 11 in Tan Binh District in the late evening of August 22.
Accordingly, 58,000 soldiers, military officers and militiamen will be divided into mobile medical teams to collect sample for Covid-19 testing, implement vaccination, provide treatment for Covid-19 patients, patrol the streets, control travelling vehicles and travelers at checkpoints, support districts to deliver bags of foods to local residents and buy food for people across the city.
Speaking at the ceremony, Commander of the HCMC High Command, Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nam said that in all cases, soldiers always put the people’s safety first.
