Top leaders of HCMC People's Council, People’s Committee re-elected

The conference was chaired by Vice Secretary of the municipal Party’s Committee cum Chairwoman of HCMC People's Council for the 9th tenure during 2016-2021, Nguyen Thi Le with the participation of 94 newly-elected deputies of the recent elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) and all-level People’s Councils for the 2021-2026 term.

In the opening of the first session of the 10th HCMC People's Council, the municipal People's Council voted for Chairwoman of HCMC People's Council for the 9th tenure during 2016-2021, Nguyen Thi Le to return the position at the 10th People's Council for the 2021-2026 tenure.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Le has been re-elected as Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council for the 2021-2026 term.

After electing as the Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council for the 2021-2026 term, Ms. Nguyen Thi Le approved the proposal on voting for deputy Nguyen Van Dung to get the role of Vice chairman of the city People’s Council, and voting for heads and deputy heads of departments of the 10th People's Council.

Accordingly, Mr. Nguyen Van Dung was elected Vice chairman of the city People’s Council. Mr. Le Truong Hai Hieu was chosen as Head of the department of Economy and Budget of the HCMC People’s Council. Delegate Cao Thanh Binh got the position of head of the Department of Society and Culture. Ms. Nguyen Thi Thanh Van was elected as head of the Urban Department. Ms. Pham Quynh Anh was chosen as head of the Department of Legislation.

The municipal People’s Council also voted for Chairman of the city People’s Committee of the 2016-2021 term, Nguyen Thanh Phong to return the position in the 2021-2026 tenure. He then was re-elected as Chairman of the city People’s Committee of the 2021-2026 term.

Speaking at the event, Politburo member and Secretary of the HCMC Party’s Committee Nguyen Van Nen hoped that newly-elected deputies will have good performances at work, implement their promises, and keep honor and responsibility in front of voters who believed and elected them.

On behalf of the HCMC’s leaders, City Party Chief Nguyen Van Nen congratulated 30 deputies of NA, 94 deputies of the HCMC People’s Council, 209 deputies of the People’s Councils of Thu Duc City and districts, 1,822 deputies of the People’s Councils of communes and towns who were elected as deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People’s Councils for the 2021-2026 term.

He hoped deputies of the 15th National Assembly and all-level People’s Councils will work well and have responsibility for their commitment.

