Tro cake, flower branches attract large number of customers on Doan Ngo festival

SGGP
On June 13, one day prior to Doan Ngo festival that occurs on the 5th day of the fifth lunar month, the bustling atmosphere of trading activities was seen at shops and traditional markets across HCMC. At some selling sites, the consumption of flowers and fruits, especially lychees, doubled compared to previous days.
The quantity of fruits increased by 50 -60 percent at Co.opmart supermarkets compared to normal days.
Prices of lychees range from VND27,500 – VND40,000 (US$1.2- US$1.7) per kilo; Tro cake (Pyramid sticky rice cake) is priced from VND50,000-VND100,000 (US$2.2 – US$4.3) for ten pieces. Com Ruou (sticky small fermented glutinous rice balls) and Xoi Vo (Mung Bean Coated Sticky Rice) are priced from VND60,000 – VND80,000 (US$2.6-US$3.5) per kilo. 
A bunch of yellow daisy is sold at VND 30,000-VND35,000 (US$1.3-US$1.5) while Crepe paper chrysanthemum is priced at VND70,000 (US$3); a bunch of medicinal herbs costs VND10,000 (US$0.4).
Doan Ngo festival, also called Worm-killing Day or Mid-year Festival is annually organized on the 5th day of the 5th lunar month. It is one of the significant festivals in Vietnam.

By Hai Ha - Translated by Kim Khanh

