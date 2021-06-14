Tro cake, flower branches attract large number of customers on Doan Ngo festival

The quantity of fruits increased by 50 -60 percent at Co.opmart supermarkets compared to normal days.



Prices of lychees range from VND27,500 – VND40,000 (US$1.2- US$1.7) per kilo; Tro cake (Pyramid sticky rice cake) is priced from VND50,000-VND100,000 (US$2.2 – US$4.3) for ten pieces. Com Ruou (sticky small fermented glutinous rice balls) and Xoi Vo (Mung Bean Coated Sticky Rice) are priced from VND60,000 – VND80,000 (US$2.6-US$3.5) per kilo.

A bunch of yellow daisy is sold at VND 30,000-VND35,000 (US$1.3-US$1.5) while Crepe paper chrysanthemum is priced at VND70,000 (US$3); a bunch of medicinal herbs costs VND10,000 (US$0.4).

Doan Ngo festival, also called Worm-killing Day or Mid-year Festival is annually organized on the 5th day of the 5th lunar month. It is one of the significant festivals in Vietnam.

By Hai Ha - Translated by Kim Khanh