Two more prosecuted for organizing illegal entry of Chinese into Vietnam

According to the investigation files, at the end of January this year, Hung and Thanh had colluded with subjects, who were already arrested earlier, to organize for Li Zhi Kai, a Chinese national, to illegally enter Vietnam.



To bypass the authorities, after receiving people from China, Hung and Thanh used fake IDs and separated illegal immigrants into small groups to transfer them by several means of transport in various routes through many provinces and cities in Vietnam. In the process of moving, they used cars to go ahead to keep watch and find ways to deal with and avoid the authorities.

With the above methods and schemes, from November 2020 to now, these subjects have successfully transferred many Chinese people to illegally enter many provinces and cities in Vietnam.

By Van Thang – Translated by Thuy Doan