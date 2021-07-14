Vietnam gets promised 105 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine

Specifically, 38.9 million doses would be provided by COVAX, 30 million AstraZeneca doses by VNVC Vietnam Vaccine JSC, 31 million Pfizer doses from the Government, and 5 million Moderna doses authorized by Zuellig Pharma Vietnam.



Moreover, 40 million doses of Sputnik-V are being negotiated for purchase from the Russian Direct Investment Fund, and the Ministry of Health is trying to get another 15 million Covaxin doses from India.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Vietnam has actively lobbied global governments and manufacturers to sell vaccines to Vietnam and speed up the delivery.

As of July 12 2021, Vietnam has received about 8 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine and expected to get more from negotiations with other nations and foreign manufacturers, as well as support from global partners and international organizations.

By staff writers - Translated by Thao Nhien