Vietnamese celebrities grocery shop for people stuck at home

A member of the HCMC Culture of House Youth in charge of the volunteering celebrities said one member can pick out 10 orders every 4 hours on average. That way, each team can complete 150 orders per day.



Miss Universe Vietnam 2017’s runner-up said she and fellow celebrities love and are always willing to volunteer to get the people, especially those in quarantine areas, enough essential goods without having to queue up at the supermarket and risk violating the current social distancing Directive 16.

The grocery-shopping campaign was started by the HCMC Youth Union. The number of orders reached its peak when the city implemented restrictive orders.

Ngo Minh Hai, Chairman of the HCMC Vietnam Youth Union said 18 rapid response teams with 30,000 members have been set up to prevent and control the Covid-19 epidemic.

The HCMC Youth Union has assigned over 800 volunteers to 45 supermarkets to grocery shop, help instruct people in keeping with the regulations, receive online orders and deliver the goods to people in quarantine and lockdown areas.

By Van Minh – Translated by Thao Nhien