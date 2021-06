Covivac is Vietnam’s second Covid-19 vaccine candidate that has been allowed to hold human trial. The result of the evaluation is expected to be launched in July. Around 120,000 volunteers will be invited to join the second phase of vaccine trial.



The second phase of trial will end in August 15 while the third stage is planned to start in the end of this year before the vaccine could be put into use in the beginning of 2022.



By staff writers - Translated by Kim Khanh