Vietnam’s traffic police escort citizens on cross-region travel

From July 24-29, the police checkpoint at Lo Xo pass, Phuoc Son District, Quang Nam bordering Kon Tum province recorded 13 passing convoys with 1,300 motorbikes and 2,475 people.



288 motorbikes carrying 550 people, mainly residents from Thua Thien Hue, Nghe An, and Thanh Hoa provinces... were led by Kon Tum provincial police to the pandemic checkpoint at Lo Xo pass.

Most people were exhausted after a 700km long journey from HCMC with a whole day traveling through Central Highlands provinces.

To help people recover after the journey, the checkpoint had prepared instant noodles, milk, filtered water and free shelter while they made health declarations made possible thanks to benefactors.

Hundreds from Quang Nam province from pandemic-hit localities passing the checkpoint were tested for Covid-19 and transported to their hometown for self-quarantine under Quang Nam province’s respective regulations.



Local traffic police also called for donations of gasoline to help people save money and as a way to avoid risks of cross infection at gas stations.

According to Lt. Col. Nguyen Hong Son, Captain of Traffic Police Team No. 2 under Quang Nam police, they had escorted vehicles and cargo trucks to transport motorbikes that have engine problems along the way.

As observed by reporters, the number of motorbikes and people to be supported has been overwhelming, requiring 24/7 escorts and supervision while the traffic police is under-staffed.

Escorting people from Lo Xo pass to Da Nang city takes nearly 5 hours over 130km, and the traffic police here hardly have time to rest.

By Nguyen Cuong – Translated by Thao Nhien