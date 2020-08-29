Several optimistic signs support Vietnam’s stock market





Moreover, when joining EVFTA, Vietnam can become an attractive destination for foreign investors. A large amount of capital from European enterprises will be invested in Vietnam, helping to improve competition and promote the domestic market to develop stronger. Besides, the promotion of public investment of the Government will strongly support the domestic construction and building materials industries. From now until the end of the year, the notable highlights of the stock market that analysts give to investors include the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) has officially taken effect from August 1. The market expects this to be a push to accelerate medium and long-term economic growth. The elimination of more than 99 percent of tariff lines following the schedule will facilitate products with export advantages to the EU market, such as textiles, footwear , agricultural products, aquatic products, and wooden products.Moreover, when joining EVFTA, Vietnam can become an attractive destination for foreign investors. A large amount of capital from European enterprises will be invested in Vietnam, helping to improve competition and promote the domestic market to develop stronger. Besides, the promotion of public investment of the Government will strongly support the domestic construction and building materials industries.

MBS Securities Company: Considering industrial park real estate stocks



With the current context, short-term trading or surfing should be limited. Investment opportunities in stock groups should have a vision from six months to one year. The stock groups that can prioritize investment are health-care and medical equipment, food, foodstuffs, and essential products. Besides, there are defensive stocks, such as electricity, and water, or stocks that benefit from public investment and the movement of FDI inflows like industrial zone real estate. Enterprises tend to shift production from China to neighboring countries, including Vietnam. This wave of investment shift has made industrial zone real estate companies become bright spots when they have posted positive business results.



SSI Securities Company: Lower interest rates will support the stock market



The stock market is affected by mixed factors. In the remaining months of this year, the developments of the Covid-19 pandemic will continue to influence the macro and corporate prospects. The increase in unemployment in the world also affects consumer demand and economic growth, thereby negatively hurting the stock market. However, the abundant liquidity in the banking system and the environment of low-interest rates will continue to be the factors that support Vietnam's stock market more positively in the coming period.

Investment cash flow is also a decisive factor for the trend of the stock market, including foreign investment capital. Viet Dragon Securities Corporation assesses that Vietnam's stock market will be unlikely to have the second strongest sell-off from foreign investors as in the last March and April, although the situation of the Covid-19 pandemic remains unpredictable.The main reason for the sell-off in Vietnam and other markets is that investors are cautious of liquidity. However, this will no longer cause another sell-off at this moment thanks to the strong liquidity support of the US Federal Reserve (FED) and other central banks.Bloomberg also recently recorded the return of foreign investors through exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in some emerging markets over the past three months, including Vietnam. Particularly, the VanEck ETF attracted US$11 million, and the FTSE Vietnam ETF drew $6 million in July compared to the withdrawal of $26 million and $19 million, respectively, in March on Vietnam's stock market.According to SSI Securities Company, the capital flow from ETFs flowed positively in July with a total net buying value of nearly VND700 billion on Vietnam's stock market. This is the third consecutive month that a positive capital flow has flowed into Vietnam's stock market. Reports from other securities companies also showed that the capital flow into Vietnam’s stock market in the second half of July was higher than the withdrawal volume in the first half of the month. In July, a total of $6.5 million of foreign capital was added into investment funds in Vietnam. In the first week of August this year, ETFs in Vietnam received $7.6 million of net capital. Last week, the capital flow into the market continued to remain at a positive level with a value of $9 million, the highest in the past four weeks.