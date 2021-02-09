Nguyen Hue Flower Street 2021’s opening ceremony cancelled due to pandemic



The flower show will open daily for public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting on February 10 (the 29th day of the last lunar month)

The event’s organizer encourages people following the advice to not visit the flower street during peak hours and avoid gatherings as well as use two auxiliary gates to leave the flower show.

The security force will put a cap on visitor numbers to limit the spread of virus.

Visitors must comply with strict safety guidelines, including the Health Ministry’s 5K message, Khau trang (facemask) - Khu khuan (disinfection) - Khoang cach (distance) - Khong tu tap (no gathering) – Khai bao y te (health declaration).

The city’s functional units will strictly impose fines on those who are venturing outside without masks. Cases that get health declarations, are self-isolating or have symptoms of cough, breathing problem, fever and pain will not be allowed to come to public areas, including Nguyen Hue Flower Street.



People can call the hotline 19009095 and connect with nearest health units to seek help. Street food vendors along the flower street are permitted for takeaway only.

The much awaited annual flower show is planned to be held from February 9 - February 15 (the 28th day of the last month – 4th day of the first month of the lunar calendar).

The must-see site on Tet holidays is one of the events receiving the highest expectations of people during Tet holidays. The event is aimed to highlight Vietnamese Tet culture and has been held for 17 consecutive years, attracting more than one million visitors each year.