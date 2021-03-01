Covid-19 vaccine rollout slower than scheduled

The Ministry in coordination with related agencies planned to launch a massive Covid-19 vaccination campaign across the country with estimated doses of 100 million in 2021.



Analysis of clinical trials showed that Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine has an average 76 percent effectiveness for the first shot in preventing the virus with protection efficacy of 81 percent to the second dose. Most vaccine receivers maintained stable and their illness didn’t develop more.

The National Steering Board of Covid-19 Prevention and Control yesterday evening announced Vietnam documented additional 16 Covid-19 infections including 12 cases in the Northern Province of Hai Duong and four imported cases being quarantined in centralized facilities in the southern provinces of Tay Ninh and Dong Thap.

On the same day, the makeshift hospital in Hai Duong Province was closed. During the last month, the hospital received more than 300 patients and 186 of them were recovered ones.

Yesterday, the People’s Committee in the Central Highlands Province of Gia Lai announced that the patient 1,696 who was discharged from hospital on February 21 re-tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on February 27.