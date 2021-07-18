Healthcare workers mobilized to serve for HCMC Covid-19 Intensive Care Hospital

Healthcare professionals are caring for patients with Covid-19 in HCMC Covid-19 Intensive Care Hospital. (Photo: SGGP)

The patients with severe Covid-19 inlude 60 persons with a worse prognosis, 50 individuals who need breathing machine, one patient who receives ECMO support and six people who see their dialysis care providers regularly.



One third of these patients associated with the poor prognosis might be moved to critical care beds.



The hospital has continued to install medical equipment and prepared for the increase in the number of people at risk of severe illness from Covid-19, the doctor said.

Vice director of HCMC Covid-19 Intensive Care Hospital cum Vice director of the HCMC Oncology Hospital, Dr. Le Anh Tuan said that the intensive care hospital focuses on offering treatment for very severe Covid-19 patients who are transferred from the third storey of the shape of 4-storey pyramid

In addition, the medical unit also ensures the outpatient clinic for cancer patients with Covid-19.

The HCMC Covid-19 Intensive Care Hospital is one of the Covid-19 treatment facilities that belong to the fourth storey, including Cho Ray Hospital and HCMC Hospital for Tropical Diseases.

Around 340 doctors, over 1,000 nurses and 500 medical staffs will be mobilized from Cho Ray Hospital, People's Hospital 115, and Gia Dinh People's Hospital to serve for the newly hospital.

As of present, 533 healthcare workers from major hospitals in HCMC and other provinces have been assigned to treat and care for coronavirus infected patients in this health unit.

Leaders of the Ministry of Health, the HCMC Party Committee and People's Committee, the City Department of Health attended a survey of the hospital on its opening day.

The leaders pledged to issue special mechanisms for the healthcare professionals of the hospital, provide more human resources and medical devices to make sure everything runs smoothly.

The HCMC Covid-19 Intensive Care Hospital which is regarded as the most advanced medical facility in the country was put into operation on July 13.

Located in Thu Duc City’s Tan Phu Ward, the hospital has been established from transforming a part of the Unit 2 of the HCMC Oncology Hospital with a capacity of 1,000 beds.

By Thanh An – Translated by Kim Khanh