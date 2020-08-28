News of Covid-19 on August 28

The number included an imported case who was sent to quarantine ward right after landing.



Of the total Covid-19 cases in Vietnam, 688 were community transmissions. The number of infections linked to Da Nang was 548.

In regard to treatment of Covid-19 patients , five patients were discharged from hospitals raising the recoveries to 637. The number of Covid-19-related deaths is 30.

In related news of Covid-19, Acting Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long said at a online meeting with hospital leaders that hospitals are vulnerable to the coronavirus; therefore, managers should not be negligent. Unsafe infirmaries must stop operation. If ongoing violations in infirmaries continue to happen, hospital leaders will receive punishment irrespective of private or public medical facilities.

Elsewhere in the country, Van Lang University and Van Thinh Phat Corporation have presented 50 ventilators to the General Hospital in Can Tho City in the Mekong Delta for Covid-19 treatment. The two benefactors had given 500 ventilators to the Ministry of Health.

By staff writers - Translated by Uyen Phuong