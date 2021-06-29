Strengthening contact tracing to identify cases, help city return to normal life

Secretary of the city Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen speaks at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

He was not satisfied with results of the inappropriate resolutions and plans for the Covid-19 outbreak prevention and control in recent days.



The city plans to launch a citywide testing campaign using rapid tests, urgently strengthen contact tracing to find and identify the entire cases of F0, the Party leader noted.

He asked the competent departments and units to strictly implement guidances of the Government and the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control, reduce the time to get samples for Covid -19 testing and deliver result to enhance the effectiveness of contact tracing.

According to the city Party Chief, Rapid diagnostic test (RDT) is regarded as one of the important measures that help contact tracers find Covid-19 confirmed cases soon. After receiving rapid test kits from the Government, the city needs immediately to carry out the mass testing plan in export processing zones, industrial parks, crowded public places and districts.

The municipal must implemented four on-site guidelines, including on-site providence, quarantine and treatment; on-site infrastructure, medical equipment and drug, personal protect equipment; on-site finance cost; on-site human resource to control and prevent the Covid-19 spread in the local geographical jurisdiction. HCMC is the leadership while districts are direct and comprehensive leaderships.

Due to the pandemic and the corresponding restrictions, the city has taken a variety of actions to to maintain all activities and ensure adequate food supply and distribution in city.

In addition, the municipal will promptly establish two technological centers to help connect knowledge and experience of the health care and ICT (Information & Communication Technologies) sectors in deploying measures to prevent and control Covid-19, including a center for gathering and connecting data, applying data analysis in analyzing, processing and forecasting the pandemic situation; the other for medical device distribution to meet demand and requirements of materials, items and tools in preventing the transmission of Covid-19.



Secretary of the city Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (L) and Standing Deputy Secretary of HCMC's Party Committee, Phan Van Mai (R) at the event

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong said that the municipal authorities have currently identified areas with infection transmission risk. Accordingly, districts have the risk for Covid-19 transmission, including Can Gio, Phu Nhuan, 10, 11 and 7. Districts with the higher risk include Go Vap, Cu Chi, Binh Thanh, Tan Binh, 1, 5,4,12 and a part of Thu Duc City. Districts with the highest risk for Covid-19 transmission are Binh Tan, Hoc Mon, Binh Chanh, Tan Phu, 8, and a part of Thu Duc City.



The city’s chairman asked the management boards of processing zones, industrial parks and high tech parks have to take the highest responsibility in implementing preventive measures.

The municipal Department of Health must strengthen the number of specialized mission teams for the inspection of Covid-19 prevention and control work at Tan Son Nhat Airport, sea ports, bus and train stations.

The functional units have to regularly take samples for Covid-19 testing at quarantine facilities and isolated areas, ban gatherings and contact among families. Besides, the isolation areas must be installed inspection camera system, Internet and TV to help people receive the news, information, and entertainment.

He also noted that localities have to give safety training courses to residents to avoid mass gatherings at vaccination facilities; mobilize medical students to support districts under the Health Department’s guidelines; implement Rapid diagnostic test (RDT) at industrial parks and high tech parks and mass testing at isolation and blocked areas.

The Department of Natural Resources and Environment has to implement treatment to eliminate hazardous wastes’ impact on the environment at the centrailized quarantine facilities.

At the conference, the city’s authorities has appointed Standing Deputy Secretary of HCMC's Party Committee, Phan Van Mai as Deputy Head of the city’s Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control; delegated Head of the Propaganda Department of the City Party Committee, Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue and Head of HCMC Commission of Mass Mobilization Nguyen Huu Hiep to take responsibility for communication and mobilization activities during the pandemic.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong speaks at the online meeting. Dr. Nguyen Tan Binh, Director of the Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City informs that the Covid-19 pandemic remains complicated.



By Kieu Phong, Thanh An – Translated by Kim Khanh