Business activities except bars, dancehalls in Dong Nai resumed operation

However, karaoke lounges, disco bars, dancehalls, nightclubs, etc continue the operation suspension until new announcement.
It is recommended that people should limit the gathering crowded places, wear facial mask in public places, keep at least one meter from other people, regularly wash hands with soap, hand sanitizer and install Bluezone apps on smart-phone devices in order to achieve efficient implementation of pandemic traceability, localization and control.
The People’s Committee of Dong Nai Province asked departments, agencies, units, localities and people to raise awareness and strictly implement measures against the Covid-19 epidemic situation under the guidance of the health sector.
Previously, two patients 669 and patient 595 (patient's wife 669) with Covid-19 recovered, were discharged from the hospital and put in home isolation for another 14 days and there was no infection in the community.
