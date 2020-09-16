Hanoi eases lockdown restrictions on leisure entertainment facilities

The following venues that would be able to reopen are bars, karaoke parlours and dance clubs.



Additionally, Vice Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Ngo Van Quy also approved the proposal of Hoan Kiem district’s authorities to allow the reopening of Pedestrian Street around Hoan Kiem Lake starting on September 18.

All the establishments and entertainment places must strictly comply with preventive measures against COVID-19 pandemic.

The People’s Committee of Hanoi approved the use of 8 hotels in the city for coronavirus isolation facilities for foreign specialists, skilled workers and aircraft crew members. 5 among 8 hotels have registered to serve as quarantine camps for Vietnamese citizen returning home from abroad.

The municipal departments of Health, and Tourism has suggested the Hanoi People’s Committee to give a nod to 7 additional hotels used for isolation. With this increase, the capital will provide nearly 1,500 rooms that receive people under coronavirus quarantine.

After the resumption of international flights since September 15, Hanoi is expected to receive averagely 2,000 people per week and 4,000 arrivals in 14 days. The city needs 5,000 isolation rooms to meet the increasing number of arrivals. The capital’s government asked departments to encourage more hotels to provide quarantine facilities to meet the rising demand, said Vice Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Ngo Van Quy.







By Nguyen Quoc – Translated by Kim Khanh